Next month, on October 11, former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant will release his 11th studio album titled Carry Fire. After sharing the first song off that track, a folkish composition titled “The May Queen,” today, Plant has decided to give his fans another taste of what he has cooked up in the form of a brand new song tilted “Bones Of Saints.” There’s a distinct political edge to this new offering that finds Plant seemingly contemplating a state of war where, “everything is burning,” because of a “fire in the sky.”

In a recent interview for his label Nonesuch Records, Plant opened up about how Carry Fire came to be. “We recorded it in a studio next to Peter Gabriel’s Real World, not far from Bristol and Bath in the West Country,” he said. “It’s a real hive of industry there. Working alongside the main studios, we’d encounter many artists from around the world. It’s an inspiring atmosphere. You meet Welsh singers, African players from Niger, and American Bluegrass goddesses passing through. It’s a creative place.”

Just like in Zeppelin, and in all of his solo endeavors since, location has remained a prime motivator for Plant’s music. “I’ve filled many British passports,” he said. “It’s like I’m just moving through the spheres. I feel like a mariner who has spent so much time in so many different ports of call, experiencing so many different adventures and scenarios.”

You can listen to his latest offering “Bones Of Saints” above.