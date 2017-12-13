Getty Image

This morning, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveiled their list of inductees for the 2017 class and it was a wild group. Heading up the lineup this year is Bon Jovi, which comes as no surprise considering that they took home the fan vote, and the winner of that poll has gotten in every single year since it was first instated. Also inducted in Cleveland this year will be Soul singer extraordinaire Nina Simone, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The biggest snub this year, bar none, is the absence of Radiohead, who many felt was a shoo-in for enshrinement. I’m not too convinced it would matter that much to the Thom Yorke and company however, seeing as how they had already booked a show for the very same night as the ceremony itself in South America. It’s also notable that Rage Against The Machine missed the cut, especially given guitarist Tom Morello’s prominent position on the nominating committee.

As for the chance that Bon Jovi will reunite with their erstwhile lead guitarists Richie Sambora? “We’d love it if they played with us,” drummer Tico Torres told Rolling Stone, mentioning original bassist Alec John Such as well. “The idea is that it’s a celebration of what we were and what we are,” he says. “You’ll see the current lineup and then see the original. It should be a fun night.”

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place a few months from now at Cleveland’s Public Hall on April 14th, 2018.