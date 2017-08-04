Roger Waters Says Opponents Of His ‘Anti-Trump’ Tour Should ‘Go See Katy Perry’ Instead

08.03.17 1 hour ago

Roger Waters has never been one to bite his tongue in his music or otherwise, so when his latest tour was full of “anti-Trump” rhetoric, his longtime fans weren’t surprised in even the slightest bit. But, as politics go, when Waters took his act to the reddest of the red states, he did hear a little bit of backlash, and some fans even walked out of his shows as the symbolism and messages of the show became more apparent. Take, for instance, this balloon that flew over the crowd during his performance at the Desert Trip festival in Indio last October.

