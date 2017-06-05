A disagreement between Thom Yorke of Radiohead and Roger Waters (of Pink Floyd fame, now a solo artist) has gotten pretty ugly over the last couple days. Originally, Waters critiqued Radiohead for not paying attention to a petition that requested the band cancel a show in Tel Aviv as part of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (or BDS) movement against Israel. Waters had signed the petition, which was also signed by a number of other celebrities and high-profile figures.
In an interview with Rolling Stone last week, Yorke pointed out how condescending the petition felt, and how it assumed the band knew little about the situation in the Middle East and were unable to make their own decisions. Yorke also pointed to Waters and others starting an argument in public, instead of approaching the band personally.
I’m semi on the side of York. I mean bands should just stay out of politics. you’re there for entertainment and an escape, now I get israel is being dicks but for fucks sake a few bands aren’t going to make a difference when this has been going on for 70+ years. At some point Palestine needs stand up for itself and not rely on the rest of the world or bands to do it for them.
It’s a power play on the case of entertainers. The more people that refuse to play in your country, the more you’re confronted with why Pearl Jam or Pink Floyd or whoever refuses to play. Which, one hopes, will foment self-reflection, investigation, and voting to change your station on the world stage.
As usual The Simpsons sums it up better: [youtu.be]
I get the reasoning why, but really does it do anything? Not really (see LIve aid, LIve 8, free tibet concerts) Bands coming together for a Fad of being against something or for something for a short period of time only for it to go by the way side. the only way this works is the bands keep it up no one ever plays there until what ever you want accomplished is. But money talks so I think this is another one that right now we’re up in arms only for it to go away.
Easy for Waters to boycott countries because of all the royalties he gets from pink floyd. Bands like Radiohead who have lost momentum since 90s need as many live events as possible to pay the bills.
hahaha lost momentum? pretty funny. let me summarize “I use to listen to Radiohead, but haven’t in awhile.”
* if they weren't