A disagreement between Thom Yorke of Radiohead and Roger Waters (of Pink Floyd fame, now a solo artist) has gotten pretty ugly over the last couple days. Originally, Waters critiqued Radiohead for not paying attention to a petition that requested the band cancel a show in Tel Aviv as part of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (or BDS) movement against Israel. Waters had signed the petition, which was also signed by a number of other celebrities and high-profile figures.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last week, Yorke pointed out how condescending the petition felt, and how it assumed the band knew little about the situation in the Middle East and were unable to make their own decisions. Yorke also pointed to Waters and others starting an argument in public, instead of approaching the band personally.