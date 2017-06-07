Rozwell Kid’s ‘Wendy’s Trash Can’ Is A 10-Hour Loop Of Sticky Power Pop

Contributing Writer
06.07.17

Rozwell Kid are easily the greatest power-pop band out of West Virginia you’ll hear today. Their latest single “Wendy’s Trash Can” is an almost supernaturally sticky bit of hooky rock, clinging to the inside of your brain like a stubborn brown patch on a fast food garbage bin that you hope was once ketchup.

The band sound like a less needy Weezer, fully giving into the joy of their music and that’s no accident.

“My favorite music is that kind of style,” frontman Jordan Hudkins said in an interview with Uproxx earlier this year. “I love the energy of it, and the melody; melody is the most important thing for me personally. I like melody heavy music with big rock guitars. I learned to play from Weezer and Green Day.”

Much like those sources of inspiration, Rozwell Kid’s sound is endlessly repeatable. The band know that you’re going to want to hear their “ooh ooh ooh” shouts and excellent riffs over and over again. That’s why they premiered their new track in that peculiar bit of YouTube weirdness, the 10-hour loop. Thirty minutes in, it still goes. Give it many, many listens up top.

“Wendy’s Trash Can” is merely the latest from their upcoming album Precious Art, which drops on June 23 via SideOneDummy. After that, they’re hitting the road along with fellow hook-masters Chris Farren, Great Grandpa and Vundabar before closing out at Gainesville’s raucous and long-running Fest. Check out their tour dates here.

Around The Web

TAGSPrecious ArtRozwell KidWendy's Trash Can

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 13 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP