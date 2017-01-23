Ryan Adams has not forgotten his country roots. Recently, the singer spoke about the still present possibility of getting his old country band Whiskeytown back together, so fans can hold out hope and keep those fingers crossed. In the meantime, Adams is busy promoting his new album Prisoner, which sounds like it’s going to be fantastic.

We’ve heard several tracks off it already, “To Be Without You,” “Do You Sill Love Me?” and “Doomsday,” which he released on inauguration day.

Last night Ryan and his band were guests on an episode of A Prairie Home Companion, a public radio show that’s been running since 1974 and welcomed the brand new host, Chris Thile of Nickel Creek and mandolin expertise, in 2016. Adams brought along a guest of his own as well. As is his habit of collaborating and highlighting incredible female singer/songwriters within the alt-country space, Adams enlisted Kacey Musgraves to join him for a performance of one of his Ashes & Fire songs “I Love You And I Don’t Know What To Say.”

For her part, Kacey was thrilled to perform alongside Adams: