Lykke Li and Ryan Gosling might not have been the couple we’ve been shipping for years (that will forever be the Gosling/Stone duo), but the two surely are making musical magic in the upcoming Terrence Malick film Song To Song. And if you’re dreaming about how that chemistry might go down, you’re in luck, because Billboard released a sneak peek of the movie on Wednesday, which you can watch above.

The clip explores a point in a relationship where the characters have to weigh individual opportunity against the happiness of being together. “I could follow you around,” Lykke’s character, whose name is also Lykke, says sweetly. “So you’d give it all up?” The Gos, who plays BV, asks. “I would… if you’d ask me. You never do, you know?” she responds devotedly.

A fish-eye lens swings back and forth between the two, as they sing a little ditty. The scene has Gosling at the keys again — except not on the grand piano he learned for La La Land; it’s a measly Casio keyboard, which gives the whole production a more DIY flair.

Lykke Li floats a black veil over her head as she sway around a patio, and the scene cuts out just before we find out if they’re going to stay together or not. Appropriately enough, the song they sing together deals with splitting: “Breaking up is hard,” Li sings, with Gosling chiming in, “You’ll be defeated.”

Song to Song opens in New York and Los Angeles on March 17. It premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas, where the movie is set. Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman also star, and Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, John Lydon, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Black Lips make cameos.