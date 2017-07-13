Selena Gomez’s Mouth Is The Star Of Her Incredibly Sexy New ‘Fetish’ Video

07.13.17 17 mins ago

Technically, this isn’t the official video for Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated new single “Fetish.” Clearly, the Youtube link is marked “Audio” which is a sign that it is just the stream/lyric video component, and not the visuals themselves. That doesn’t stop this version, which was released last night, from being pretty eye-catching though — the entire thing is a close-up on Selena’s face mouthing the words to the incredibly sexy and overtly physical track. This is possibly the sexiest single she’s ever released? Not mad at that, her transition from child star to adult pop star looks like it’s finally complete.

The new track comes right on the heels of her critically-acclaimed new song “Bad Liar,” which samples the Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” and was apparently David Byrne-approved.

The real video for “Fetish” is still on the way, and was directed by indie video darling Petra Collins, another bold new move for Selena. Looks like she’s taking an entirely new direction with her career, which is a breath of fresh air. The Gucci Mane verse on the track is only one of the second times she’s collaborated with a rapper as well, but no word on whether or not Gucci will show up in the main video. Guess we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out Selena Gomez’s mouth turning itself into your new fetish up above.

