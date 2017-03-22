Seth Applebaum

As someone who lived in a DIY punk house for two years and played shows in many basements across the eastern seaboard, I’ve experienced the full spectrum of difficulties and rewards of involvement in the DIY scene firsthand. I’ve watched several DIY spaces in New York close since I moved to Michigan for school, and after the NYPD raided and shut down the infamous Market Hotel in mid 2016, then did the same at Shea Stadium in early 2017, it seemed like the remaining New York DIY spaces might be headed for oblivion.

However, both of these spaces have taken the necessary steps to ensure their survival, with the Market Hotel working with the City of New York to get up to code, and Shea Stadium launching a Kickstarter with a $50,000 goal to help fund their renovations and training to help them get up to code, a goal that was completely funded (and more) in only a few hours.

In the Kickstarter description, the space’s organizers detailed what people’s donations will go toward, with the overarching goal being to “make Shea a completely legal, 100% permitted venue to protect its future.”

Check out the full statement below: