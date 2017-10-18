Uproxx

This Friday, on October 20, the medical nonprofit Planned Parenthood will release a special new collection of music to help raise some much-needed funding for their efforts. Titled, 7-inches for Planned Parenthood, the set is packed with new and unreleased tracks by some of the biggest and most impactful names in music. Amongst the selections include entries by Mitski, Foo Fighters, Sharon Van Etten, Bon Iver, Elliott Smith, Björk and more.

To get the word out about the set, today, the organizers have shared one of the compilations true gems, a brand new punk rock rager by one of the greatest rock groups in America, Sleater-Kinney. Titled “Here We Come,” the song is the first piece of new music we’ve gotten from the enigmatic, Pacific-Northwest trio since the release of their full-length comeback No Cities To Love in 2015.

You can pre-order the physical box set of ‘7-inches for Planned Parenthood’ here, and check out the absolutely bonkers track list below.

1. Cecile Richards: “Intro”

2. Chvrches: “Down Side of Me (Live)”

3. Estelle: “Woman’s World”

4. dream hampton: “Casey”

5. Björk: “Come to Me (Live)”

6. Margaret Atwood: “Blackberries”

7. Nico Muhly: “Uneven Cycles”

8. John Legend / St. Vincent: “Lovin’ You (Live at Largo)”

9. Tig Notaro: “My Ideal Exchange With a Stranger (Live at Largo)”

10. Mitski: “I’m a Fool to Want You”

11. Heather McGhee: “We the People”

12. Elliott Smith: “Pretty (Ugly Before) [Live at Largo]”

13. Margaret Atwood: “Oh Children”

14. Matt Berninger / Jon Brion: “Learning (Live at Largo)”

15. Pete Holmes: “Untitled (Live at Largo)”

16. Bon Iver: “45 (Live at the Philharmonie de Paris)”

17. Dr. Willie Parker: “Life’s Work”

18. Sharon Van Etten: “Passion and Love”

19. Feist: “Born to Bond”

20. Laurie Anderson: “Birth of Lola”

21. Helado Negro: “Beber”

22. Zach Galifianakis: “Untitled (Live at Largo)”

23. Margaret Cho: “Asians in Hollywood (Live at Largo)”

24. Sleater-Kinney: “Here We Come”

25. Aparna Nancherla: “History Has Its Sights on You (Live at Largo)”

26. Mary Lattimore / Meg Baird: “Fair Annie”

27. Sarah Silverman: “Untitled (Live at Largo)”

28. Janeane Garofalo: “Untitled (Live at Largo)”

29. Jenny Slate: “Untitled (Live at Largo)”

30. Bryce Dessner: “For Marsha P. Johnson”

31. Common: “Love Star” [ft. Marsha Ambrosius and PJ]

32. Mary J. Blige: “Strength of a Woman”