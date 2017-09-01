The Lead Singer Of Smash Mouth Was Rushed To The Hospital Shortly Before A Recent Concert In Memphis

09.01.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

The lead singer of Smash Mouth gave his fans in Memphis a big scare on Thursday night when he was forced to cancel his group’s planned performance at the New Daisy Theater and was taken to the hospital to get checked out. Apparently, Steve Harwell was experiencing some type of shortness of breath during the pre-show soundcheck and took off in an Uber to receive medical attention shortly thereafter.

Speculation has run rampant over social media as to what caused his hospitalization. Harwell, who recently turned 50, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy a couple of years ago and many pointed to that ailment as being a contributing cause.

According to the band’s manager who spoke to HollywoodLife, “Steve did visit the hospital in Memphis last night but it was not an emergency situation. It is correct that two years ago he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and has been taking medication for the disease ever since. That said, whenever he is not feeling great we take precautionary measures just to make sure everything is okay, especially while he is on the road touring. He is just fine and will be resuming the tour tonight.”

Despite that last bit, the band has announced the cancellation of a few upcoming performances through their social media accounts.

Here’s hoping Steve gets back on his feet and singing “All Star” again soon.

Around The Web

TAGSsmash mouthSTEVE HARWELL

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP