Sonos Is Bringing The Gorillaz’ Virtual World To Life

Sonos

Humanz, the first Gorillaz album in over half a decade, is coming later this month, and the buzz surrounding the record is understandably pretty all-encompassing. To add to the hype, Sonos has announced an immersive fan experience called the Gorillaz Spirit Houses, which will allow fans to dive deeper into the Gorillaz’ world via physical installations and projection mapping technology, while listening to Humanz and hanging out with a real-life manifestation of Murdoc, 2D, Russel and Noodle’s lounge in the Gorillaz’ own home, using the power of the brand new Sonos Playbase.

On the Spirit Houses, Gorillaz bassist and songwriter Murdoc Niccals said, “Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip.” Check out a teaser trailer of the Spirit Houses below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Gorillaz have always been inspiring artists who ignore the limitations of any medium or format,” said the Sonos Vice President of Global Brand. “The launch of their first album in seven years is such a big moment for Gorillaz fans and we’re excited to invite people all over the world experience it using Sonos.”

The Sonos and Gorillaz Spirit House experience will be in Brooklyn, USA from April 21 – 23, followed by Berlin, Germany from April 28 – 30, and Amsterdam, Netherlands on May 6. Entry into all is free, and fans can register to attend here.