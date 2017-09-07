Philly Lo-Fi Punks Sports Return With The Infectious ‘Making It Right’

Jess Flynn

The Philadelphia-via-Gambier female-fronted quartet Sports wasn’t supposed to still exist in 2017. Their most recent effort, 2015’s All Of Something, was a brilliant collection of power pop tracks with simple but engaging choruses (“Saturday” continues to be one that comes to mind). In a new feature on NPR, it was revealed that All Of Something was originally supposed to be a swan song, with all of the members graduating from Kenyon. However, things change, and the members ultimately decided to move to Philadelphia together to keep the band alive.

Two years since the release of All Of Something, the band has spent time on the road, splitting their time between DIY spaces and support slots for indie rock darlings like Pinegrove. New music has been scarce, but that is about to change with the upcoming release of a split 7-inch with San Fransisco’s Plush, set for release on October 20th. The A-side of the record is comprised of Sports’ “Making It Right,” a quick lo-fi power pop number that sees vocalist Carmen Perry pushing her range until her voice cracks for the high notes. It’s an instantly engaging two minutes that really encourages the classic “head bop.” Check it out below.

The Sports/Plush 7-inch is out 10/20 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.