St. Vincent’s new album MASSEDUCTION will be out this Friday, and in advance of that she’s shared the jittery pop dissection “Pills,” a wry condemnation of the way America uses medication for practically every conceivable reason. In the lead up to her new album, the woman behind St. Vincent, Annie Clark has done a pretty fair job of eviscerating the media who seek to cover her, mocking journalists and their questions with staged, stiff interviews, with a former flame, the one and only Carrie Brownstein.

However, the first two singles off the record would soothe any wounded pride that might have ensued from those rather scathing, holier-than-thou shenanigans. “Los Ageless” doesn’t pull any punches either, though, critiquing LA’s “forever young” plastic surgery and false front culture. “New York” is at least a bit more tender, but still includes the searing expletive “motherf*cker” to keep it cutting edge.

As for “Pills,” it has an all-star backing cast, Cara Delevingne (credited as “Kid Monkey” here) and Jenny Lewis on background vocals and jazz virtuoso Kamasi Washington on saxophone. It’s a sexy, technicolor takedown of addiction culture, that melts into a final, slow and sweet epilogue. Listen to it above and look for her fifth album MASSEDUCTION out this week via Loma Vista.