St. Vincent is one of the most mesmerizing performers of her generation. Her current tour definitely falls under the “can’t miss” category, featuring just the singer/guitar wizard alone onstage, opening her heart and dazzling crowds with superb musicianship and a stunning, electric visual presentation. She brought that same proclivity for overwhelming live performance to her emotion-packed rendition of “Slow Disco” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday Night.
Standing alone at a microphone placed center stage, bathed in a blue-purple hue, St. Vincent brought the penultimate track from her most recent album Masseduction, a song titled “Slow Disco” to life with an amazing degree of grace. To add a touch of whimsy and bombast, she also brought along a full, eight-piece string section, which helped drive home the power of the music that she composed.
You can watch St. Vincent’s powerful performance above, and if you want to see her out on the road, she just recently added a slew of new dates to her Fear The Future tour.
01/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
01/10 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
01/12 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
01/13 — Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center
01/15 — Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium
01/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
01/20 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
01/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
01/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
01/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/27 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory
02/15 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
02/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
02/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
02/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
02/24 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
02/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
03/02 — Richmond, VA @ The National
03/03 — Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome
