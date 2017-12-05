Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

St. Vincent is one of the most mesmerizing performers of her generation. Her current tour definitely falls under the “can’t miss” category, featuring just the singer/guitar wizard alone onstage, opening her heart and dazzling crowds with superb musicianship and a stunning, electric visual presentation. She brought that same proclivity for overwhelming live performance to her emotion-packed rendition of “Slow Disco” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday Night.

Standing alone at a microphone placed center stage, bathed in a blue-purple hue, St. Vincent brought the penultimate track from her most recent album Masseduction, a song titled “Slow Disco” to life with an amazing degree of grace. To add a touch of whimsy and bombast, she also brought along a full, eight-piece string section, which helped drive home the power of the music that she composed.

You can watch St. Vincent’s powerful performance above, and if you want to see her out on the road, she just recently added a slew of new dates to her Fear The Future tour.

01/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

01/10 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live

01/12 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

01/13 — Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center

01/15 — Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium

01/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

01/20 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

01/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

01/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

01/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/27 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory

02/15 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

02/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

02/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

02/24 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

02/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/01 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

03/02 — Richmond, VA @ The National

03/03 — Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

03/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome