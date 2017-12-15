The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Eminem, N.E.R.D, And More

#The Pulse #Pharrell #G-Eazy #Eminem
12.15.17 2 hours ago

Aftermath/Columbia/Asylum

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

Much has been made about Eminem’s new album: Perhaps it’s the “revival” its title claims it to be, or perhaps it’s more of a flop. The tracklist raised eyebrows, the album art is a literal facepalm, and it certainly seems like Eminem is selling out now. The good news is that there are tons of albums being released all the time, and several promising ones came out this week, including the return of N.E.R.D, another feature-heavy hip-hop record, and more.

Eminem – Revival

Revival got off to a weak start with the widely lambasted single “Walk On Water,” which even Beyonce couldn’t save. Still, there are 19 tracks on the record, so there are 18 more chances for Em to prove that he’s more than the flop that heralded his new record.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Pulse#Pharrell#G-Eazy#Eminem
TAGSbrockhamptonCharli XCXEminemG-EazyJEEZYNERDPHARRELLThe Pulse

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 5 hours ago
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago 13 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 day ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP