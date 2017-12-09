Taylor Swift’s ‘Jingle Ball’ Performance Came Complete With An Enthusiastic Suri Cruise Intro

#Taylor Swift
12.09.17 1 hour ago

Has The Squad disbanded? It’s sometimes hard to tell during these promotional things, but if there’s from for Squad Jr., Suri Cruise might be available.

One snippet of video making the rounds from Friday’s Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden was the intro for Taylor which featured Suri and her mom Katie Holmes getting the crowd adequately prepared (read: by providing friendly enthusiasm through microphones) for the pop colossus.

“She’s one of our favorite performers – and who is it tonight?” asked Katie.

“Taylor Swift!” responed Suri with the brand of cheer you’d expect from a kid intro’ing a pop star they really like.

It was an evening stuffed with guests both expected and unexpected at MSG. Ed Sheeran, Logic, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith and Fall Out Boy make a handful of acts on the stuffed bill. While we’re still on the Taylor trolley, the evening included a pair-up of Swift and her pal Ed Sheeran for the Fifty Shades Darker cut ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.’ Ed subbed in for the Zayn portion (getting Niall Horan to do it would be mean, eh?) which has started to become a trend with these sorts of radio-backed combo shows.

Fun night at #jingleball 💕 @taylorswift 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSiheartradio jingle ballJingle Ballkatie holmesSURI CRUISETAYLOR SWIFT

