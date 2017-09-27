Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Still riding high off of their Relapse Records debut RR7349, Austin-based experimental synth outfit S U R V I V E are issuing a new remix EP featuring select reworkings of songs from that record.

Called RR7387, the EP will feature the band’s penchants for naming records after their record company’s catalogue number, and remixes from talents as diverse as Lena Willikens and Godflesh’s Justin K Broadrick. The EP’s announcement came with the release of Willikens’ remix. You can hear the song above.

Willikens’ take on the track is an extended meditation on the song’s beginning melody, cutting the slow-mo death sequence plod of the song’s “chorus.” Her mix keeps the initial haunting synth line intact for the sake of tempo and opts to open it up to stabs of metallic percussion.

With half the band, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, busy scoring the heavily successful Netflix retro supernatural show Stranger Things, for which their work earned them an Emmy, it’s unclear when S U R V I V E might follow up the successful RR7349 with another LP of moody synth portals. Hopefully, these remixes can tide us over until then.

RR7387 Tracklist:

1. “Cutthroat” (Lena Willikens Remix)

2. “High Rise” (Not Waving Remix)

3. “Wardenclyffe” (Sam Haar Remix)

4. “Other” (Justin K Broadrick as JK FLESH Remix)

RR7387 arrives 11/3 via Relapse Records.