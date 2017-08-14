Jury Finds Denver Radio Host Guilty Of Groping Taylor Swift

08.14.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

After a weeklong trial, Taylor Swift’s ordeal with a Denver radio host is officially over as a six-woman, two-man federal jury found David Mueller guilty of assaulting and battering Swift in 2013. Swift hugged her lawyers as the verdict was announced and her mother cried according to reporters in the courtroom. The judgement earned Swift the $1 she was seeking in the case and the publicly declared guilt of Mueller by the federal court.

Mueller lost his job after groping Swift’s buttocks under her dress before a concert in 2013, and while Swift had hoped to keep the incident quiet she took him to court after he sued her and the radio station for damages. That case was thrown out last week after a judge ruled he was lawfully fired for his discretions.

In court, Swift stood up to sexist and belittling questioning from Mueller’s attorney, and described the incident in detail, saying “He stayed latched on to my bare a** check as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable.”

