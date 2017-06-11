Big Machine

Taylor Swift’s return to Spotify on the same night as Katy Perry’s Witness debut raised a lot of eyebrows and why wouldn’t it? Everyone enjoys a good feud, real or imaginary, so naturally folks are going to scrutinize the performance of both pop megastars on the streaming service to see if anything interesting turns up. Well, something interesting turned up. Or something curious, at least.

The data gathered by Kworb and reported by Consequence of Sound has Taylor’s back catalogue outdueling Katy’s latest album in the Spotify stream department. A grand total of seven Taylor Swift songs have real estate in the overall Top 200, while Katy Perry only has two tracks (“Swish Swish,” “Chained to the Rhythm”) occupying the same chart.

There’s a fair bit to unpack in these numbers and what it all means arguably depends on your perspective. You could argue Witness has turned in an underwhelming output on the singles side of things or maybe Taylor just has the larger overall draw because of an avalanche of hits returning to service after a public absence. Katy Kats will be quick to note that the Nicki Minaj aided “Swish Swish” is outperforming every Taylor track at the moment. Taylor die-hards may be inclined to suggest that 1989 is more relevant to listeners in 2017 than Witness.

For what it’s worth, Katy Perry’s non-stop media blitz has generated an intriguing soundbite from the “Bon Appétit” pop colossus.

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” said Katy on The Thrive Global Podcast.

Like this weekend’s Spotify numbers, interpret that how you like.

(Via Consequence of Sound & Kworb)