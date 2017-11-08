The well-known leak site Has It Leaked has come under fire from Taylor Swift’s fans and management after being one of the first outlets to post the reported tracklist for Swift’s upcoming album Reputation. In the most recent developments documented in a series of tweets, the site’s owner has received emails via Twitter Support containing cease and desist requests from Swift’s legal team for posting the reported tracklist, and for some reason, the well-known album art as well.

Taylor's rep are sending out copyright takedowns on anyone who post photos of the album. Insane. It's an album cover! pic.twitter.com/J9wm5aQtre

We have learned that your service is hosting Album Artwork with the file names, and accessible via the links set out above (Infringing Album Artwork). The copyright in the Infringing Album Artwork is owned or exclusively controlled by certain IFPI Represented Companies.

We have a good faith belief that the above-described activity is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law. We assert that the information in this notification is accurate, and based upon the data available to us.

We are asking for your immediate assistance in stopping this unauthorized activity. Specifically, we request that you remove the Infringing Album Artwork from your service or that you disable access to the infringing links, and that you inform the site operator(s) of the illegality of his or her conduct.