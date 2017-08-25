After taking over the Internet last night by dropping the lead single from her upcoming record Reputation, this morning, Taylor Swift posted up a short teaser clip to social media and announced that the video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will debut this Sunday, August 27 at the MTV VMAs.
While we’ll have to wait a couple of more days to get a long look at the full clip, but from the short vignettes that she shared today, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but see a similarity to Beyonce’s groundbreaking “Formation” video that she dropped last year. From the broken glass, the opulent throne, and especially the visual of Taylor squared up in an actual formation, backed by background dancers, there indeed was more than a couple of scenes that recalled that particular project.
Taylor Swift’s next album Reputation is set to drop later this year on November 10. Whether she knew it or not, that date actually carries tremendous significance for the subject of some of her “Look What You Made Me Do” enemy, Kanye West. November 10, this year marks the tenth anniversary of his mother Donda’s death. It was probably just a coincidence, but an unfortunate one at best.
Catch your first view of Taylor’s upcoming video above. Does it look like “Formation” to you? Let us know in the comments below.
Beyonce didnt invent everything i seem to recall Janet’s rhythm nation looking like that. Yes I’m old and i just took 2 mins out
Of my life to comment twice now on a stupid taylor swift beyonce article. Ahhhhh