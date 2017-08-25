Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

After taking over the Internet last night by dropping the lead single from her upcoming record Reputation, this morning, Taylor Swift posted up a short teaser clip to social media and announced that the video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will debut this Sunday, August 27 at the MTV VMAs.

While we’ll have to wait a couple of more days to get a long look at the full clip, but from the short vignettes that she shared today, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but see a similarity to Beyonce’s groundbreaking “Formation” video that she dropped last year. From the broken glass, the opulent throne, and especially the visual of Taylor squared up in an actual formation, backed by background dancers, there indeed was more than a couple of scenes that recalled that particular project.

I got mayonnaise in my bag. pic.twitter.com/ITvDLXlVjZ — Sarah (@SarahSahim) August 25, 2017

Talking bout about unoriginality when the new video is a tired white washed formation. pic.twitter.com/dYEoKW6w9n — Mr.suave😜😉 (@_callmetalented) August 25, 2017

OK LADDIES NOW LET'S GET IN FORMATION CUZ I SLAY AAAAAAAAAA #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo @taylorswift13 https://t.co/AgBE0OCrWR — WonderHaylor (@brwonderhaylor) August 25, 2017

Yall look at Taylor Swift sneak peek vid photo. The cd is called Reputation but it's giving me ok ladies now let's get in Formation. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/HrO6Rz1svR — Raisin Waterfalls (@Rockzawesome) August 25, 2017

I HAVE THOUGHTS this morning about Taylor Swift:

1. IS HER VIDEO BITING from Lemonade / Formation? Is she aware that you do not fuck w Bey? — politikale (@politikale) August 25, 2017

A white version of formation. Bye. pic.twitter.com/zeyVYp3d4a — FRIENDS (@bieber_soft) August 25, 2017

Formation is iconic. Taylor can have several seats. — Tmerc (@tmerc19) August 25, 2017

Beyoncé: Formation.

Taylor: I've faced discrimination as well, they took my backup dancers. pic.twitter.com/bx8xWalIJX — Mary Bryan (@marybryan3) August 25, 2017

That song Taylor released is a no for me. That & the video is literally like a white version of Formation. — 🍯 (@Txrito) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift’s next album Reputation is set to drop later this year on November 10. Whether she knew it or not, that date actually carries tremendous significance for the subject of some of her “Look What You Made Me Do” enemy, Kanye West. November 10, this year marks the tenth anniversary of his mother Donda’s death. It was probably just a coincidence, but an unfortunate one at best.





