With her latest album Reputation finally out in the world, it only makes sense for Taylor Swift to announce the tour set to support it. Today the pop star finally pulled back the curtain on one of the most anticipated live runs of 2018, revealing a slew of new dates in football stadiums across North America.

The new run is set to kick off on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. From there, it will wind its way across the U.S., up and down the west coast, before hitting in the midwest, shooting over to the northeast, then heading down south for a final blowout gig at the Cowboy’s massive AT&T Stadium on October 6.

If you want to grab a ticket, the presale will begin on Tuesday, December 5 and will run through Friday, December 8. In order to get the Presale access you have to register for Taylor Swift Tix. Registration closes on Tuesday afternoon, November 28 at 12PM ET.

Check out full list of dates below.

05/08 — Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

05/12 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/19 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Century Link Field

06/02 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/30 — Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

07/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

07/10 — Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field

07/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/17 — Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

07/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/28 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium

08/04 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

08/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

08/28 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

09/08 — Kansas City, MO @ ArrowheadStadium

09/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

09/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

09/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

09/29 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

10/06 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium