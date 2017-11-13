With her latest album Reputation finally out in the world, it only makes sense for Taylor Swift to announce the tour set to support it. Today the pop star finally pulled back the curtain on one of the most anticipated live runs of 2018, revealing a slew of new dates in football stadiums across North America.
The new run is set to kick off on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. From there, it will wind its way across the U.S., up and down the west coast, before hitting in the midwest, shooting over to the northeast, then heading down south for a final blowout gig at the Cowboy’s massive AT&T Stadium on October 6.
If you want to grab a ticket, the presale will begin on Tuesday, December 5 and will run through Friday, December 8. In order to get the Presale access you have to register for Taylor Swift Tix. Registration closes on Tuesday afternoon, November 28 at 12PM ET.
Check out full list of dates below.
05/08 — Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
05/12 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/19 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Century Link Field
06/02 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/30 — Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
07/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
07/10 — Washington, D.C. @ FedEx Field
07/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/17 — Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
07/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/28 — Foxborough, MA @ Gilette Stadium
08/04 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
08/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/14 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
08/18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/28 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
09/08 — Kansas City, MO @ ArrowheadStadium
09/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
09/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
09/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
09/29 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
10/06 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
