It’s Friday, which means that most of us are getting ready for our favorite part of the week: The weekend. And to ease us into the process of working less and hanging out more, Taylor Swift has gifted the world with a new Spotify playlist called “Songs Taylor Loves.”

So just what is T-Swift listening to these days? There’s the obvious jams, like Charli XCX’s “Boys” and Lana Del Rey’s “Love,” which basically all of us are listening to on the regular. Taylor is only human. But peppered into the mix are less expected cuts that could give us insight into where Taylor Swift could be headed as an artist on the upcoming Reputation. What an artist listens to often seeps into their work, and with still weeks to go until the new album is out, listening to “Songs Taylor Likes” might be the best indicator of what’s to come.

Leading off the collection is Banks’ “Crowded Places,” which gives the rising pop singer a strong cosign in the form of Swift. We also see The National pop up, whose newest record finds the band stretching the definition of what it means to be a rock band in 2017, much like Swift is doing in the pop world. Also on the indie kick are tunes from Cigarettes After Sex, The xx, Bon Iver, and Dum Dum Girls, while Swift is also clued into some of music’s buzzier artists, like Daniel Caeser, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd (!) and Khalid.

It’s a playlist that shows Swift’s vast taste, where the obscure meets the massive, and anything is fair game. Give it a spin below, and let the musical selections from one of the world’s biggest stars give your weekend its flavor.