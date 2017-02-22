WOWZER has someone just hacked the #BRITs2017 live broadcast, is this just happening on my laptop pic.twitter.com/Y5Zq9czdG6 — Ryan Hand✋ (@RyanHand_) February 22, 2017

First of all, congratulations are in order, because British pop-rock band The 1975 just won the Brit Award for Best British Group. To celebrate/commemorate this massive (see, I’m using British slang) accomplishment, the group performed their hit song “The Sound” and had all the insults people have ever hurled at them flash across the scene. It’s the same setup they used for the song’s video, and a cool, subversive way to take back their pride in the face of these ridiculous things people had tried to bring them down with. But since many people watching the Brit Awards hadn’t seen that clip, a lot of viewers thought the band had been hacked!