Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Bad Signs were born out of a photograph. The brand new Nashville trio features guitarist Nat Rufus, his twin brother, Rob Rufus — author of the best-selling memoir Die Young With Me recently won a 2017 National ALA Award — and frontwoman Samantha Harlow. Previously, the Rufus brothers worked together as the Blacklist Royals, but now they’ve teamed up with Harlow for something a little more left field.

The band consider their work to be a tribute to this long-forgotten, iconic American era — equal parts Americana, film noir and surreal country-stunner ballads. “I got the idea from this old black and white photograph,” Nat said of the group’s inception. “It was from ’67, just two teenagers on a motorcycle, but I wanted to start a band that sounded the way that photo looked, you know? Like vintage rebel youth.”

One quick glance at the “Blue Love” video, which we’re premiering above, reveals that they have more than succeeding in carrying out this vision.

There’s a bluesy, lilting quality to the trio’s music that recalls the hedged in Countrypolitan era of the ’50s and ’60s, but a velvety, gothic undertone is pulsing just below the surface, transforming sweet songs into something more sinister. The video flashes warning of hypnotic frequencies before it begins, and the B-side of their new EP is reportedly back-masked with subliminal satanic messages — and an Elvis Presley cover.