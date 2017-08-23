The Killers ‘Run For Cover’ Video Is An Intense, Late-Night Psychological Thriller

Deputy Music Editor
08.23.17

Next month, 00’s rock superstars The Killers will pull the curtain off their first new album in over five years. Titled Wonderful Wonderful, the new record is a lithe, 10-track release that’s already building up a lot of buzz as being one of the group’s better records in quite some time. For those seeking tangible evidence of Wonderful Wonderful‘s quality, look no further than The Killer’s second single from that project, “Run For Cover,” which they’ve shared today.

The new song is filled with an intense, frenetic energy, fueled by a driving guitar rhythm that sounds like it was ripped right out of 1983. “Run for cover,” lead singer Brandon Flowers advises in the chorus. “Run while you can, baby, don’t look back / You gotta run for cover / Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man / You know you’re not the only one / And don’t look back, just run for cover.”

The video, directed Tarik Mikou, matches the songs edgy spirit perfectly. In it, a woman is shown being chased by a car down a lonely road in the dead of night. There’s fog, and molotov cocktails, and burning vehicles. The whole thing has the vibe of a psychological thriller.

Check out the Killer’s latest offering “Run For Cover” above.

Around The Web

TAGSRun For Coverthe killersWonderful Wonderful

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 5 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP