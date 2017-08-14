Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After publishing a series of cryptic teaser videos last week, The Knife announced today that they’ll be releasing a live concert film, album and book, shaped around the group’s 2014 tour behind their last record, Shaking The Habitual. The Live At Terminal 5 tour retrospective will be released via Rabid Records on September 1st.

Speaking in an interview with Pitchfork, Karin and Olof Dreijer reflected on the tour which saw the duo expand their ranks to an eleven piece band, a choice that like their iconic masks, was meant to place less focus on the artists themselves and create a unique performance experience.

Karin explained their intent was less about fooling the audience, and more a drive to perform with a larger ensemble. “I understand we played with some people’s need to find out who’s who—we thought that was very funny, but it wasn’t our focus,” she says. “It was more of a side effect of wanting to perform as a collective.”

On the subject of whether the band had any plans for new material, Olof said “not now, but we never know. I’m so busy producing the music of my friends, so we will see what happens.”

No track list has been revealed for this new release yet, but the film, album and book are all available to pre-order here.

One-of-a-kind instruments made for the tour will be auctioned off on the band’s website, with proceeds going to the No One Is Illegal Network, an organization that “works to provide practical support to people who are forced to live undocumented after having had their applications for asylum refused” worldwide. Auctions will begin on August 30th.

Check out the trailer for the new concert film up top.