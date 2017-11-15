The National Covering Cat Power’s ‘Maybe Not’ Is A Solemn, Hopeful Distillation Of 2017

11.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Along with virtually everybody else in the music world, The National paid tribute to Tom Petty shortly after he passed by covering one of his songs; They chose “Damaged By Love.” On their current tour in support of Sleep Well Beast, though, they’ve worked in a lot more covers than just that one: The group has also performed tracks by, among others, Talking Heads, Queen, and Cat Power.

The National played a rendition of Cat Power’s “Maybe Not,” from her 2003 album You Are Free, a couple weeks ago, and now they’ve released a proper studio recording of the cover as part of the Spotify Singles series. It’s a solemn and hopeful cover, yearning toward freedom, and accompanies a new recording of Sleep Well Beast track “Carin At The Liquor Store.” The updated version of that song is slightly stripped down, in that it takes away the drums while maintaining the reverb and atmospherics of the original album version.

The National’s tour is set to continue later this month, and will keep them busy through to March. Listen to their cover of “Maybe Not” above, watch the band perform it live below (featuring Lisa Hannigan), and revisit our interview with the group here.

Around The Web

TAGSCarin At The Liquor Storecat powerMaybe Notthe national

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP