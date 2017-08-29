Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Next week, after a four year long wait in between albums, the National will finally drop their highly anticipated seventh studio record Sleep Well Beast. The get their fans even more excited, today, the group decided to share one of the best offerings from that album, a brand new single titled “Day I Die,” that comes with a mind-blowing, frenetic video.

Directed by Casey Reas, the new clip was created using custom software to pull off the accelerated effect that you see above. While the band was performing in Paris, photographer Graham MacIndoe was unhand to shoot an 18 time-lapse photo series that yielded 5,000 different pictures that Leas later compressed to create this new video.

“A flickering color layer abstracted from broadcast television signals augments the black and white footage,” Leas said in a statement. “The images are played back at 12fps, near the threshold of the persistence of vision.”

Sleep Well Beast is scheduled to drop on September, 8, however, if you live in the Philadelphia area, you have a chance to hear the entire think live before the rest of the world just a few days earlier, when the band is expected to play the album from front to back at a gig at Union Transfer.

You can watch the frenetic, ‘Day I Die’ video above.