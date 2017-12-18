This Is The Kit Brought Her Brand Of Serene And Evocative Folk To An NPR Tiny Desk Concert

British folk singer Kate Stables got a great co-sign from Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, who released her 2015 album as This Is The Kit, Bashed Out, on their label, Brassland. She released a new album this year, Moonshine Freeze, her first on Rough Trade which we thought was one of 2017’s best folk albums. Now she’s gotten another big boost that’s valuable for a talented up-and-comer like This Is The Kit: She just performed an NPR Tiny Desk concert, and her delicate folk songs were a perfect fit for the environment.

She performed “Bullet Proof,” “Hotter Colder,” and “Moonshine Freeze” for her 12-minute set which had a real Sufjan Stevens-like energy to it, in that it was serene, intimate, and evocative. She previously said of the album’s title track that it was based on a children’s game in which you say the title three times in a row:

“It seemed like some kind of powerful magic spell. That’s woven in there, with ideas about change — how we deal with change and how we relate and live with other people in different situations, how we see and experience things differently at different times, how different numbers can dramatically change a group’s dynamic.”

Watch the performance above, check out This Is The Kit’s just-announced North American tour dates below, and see where their new release falls on our list of the best folk albums of 2017, here.

5/18/2018 — Chicago, IL @ Constellation Room
5/19/2018 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor
5/20/2018 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake
5/23/2018 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
5/26/2018 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
5/27/2018 — Washington DC @ DC9

