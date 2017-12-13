Thom Yorke Does Not Need Radiohead To Be Brilliant

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Over the weekend, Thom Yorke attended the Star Wars premiere and posed with the adorable BB-8 robot on the red carpet, showing both a sense of humor and connection to pop culture that is rare from the musical legend. For a moment, Yorke was every bit the same type of fan that he must experience daily, particularly as he’s become one of the most obsessed over figures in contemporary music. Sure, he’s the frontman to the legendary rock group Radiohead, but there is something more about Yorke that makes him both memeable and so utterly respected, the kind of man that everyone wants to listen to as soon as he opens his mouth and pour over every bit of music that he releases.

This morning, his band was snubbed for entry into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but the funny thing is that of any band is that Radiohead and Yorke would rather push forward than look backward.

Yorke, for his part, has managed to exist successfully outside of Radiohead for more than a decade since he released his criminally underrated solo debut, The Eraser. Aside from the releases under his own name, which also includes 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, he also took the time to start a side project named after one of his solo songs, Atoms For Peace. In Atoms, he worked with Flea and his Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, but it still very much felt like an avenue for Yorke as the solo artist, able to successfully disappear into his other interests before triumphantly returning to his main gig.

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

It’s a practice shared by his bandmates. Drummer Philip Selway also releases solo albums and has even played Coachella on his own. Radiohead’s second most famous member, guitar wizard Johnny Greenwood, is one of the most celebrated film composers of the last decade, frequently collaborating with Paul Thomas Anderson and up for a Golden Globe this year. Word is that Ed O’Brien is working on the first solo album of his career. Each member has more to say than what they can within the band, and the sheer reverence in which Radiohead has earned in its 25-year career has afforded them these opportunities. And Thom Yorke moves the needle more than any of them.

Still, when Yorke announced a small run of shows for the end of this year, including a headlining set at this weekend’s stacked Day For Night Festival in Houston, most immediately thought it would be a stripped-down DJ set of sorts, enough so that the festival needed to officially announce that it would be a proper live performance.