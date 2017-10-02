The Instagram account @dadlivesmatteronelove — which several people have attributed to Annakim Violette, the daughter of Tom Petty — posted a searing attack on Rolling Stone today amid widespread reports of the legendary rockers death. If we take the account at face value, Violette has been posting tributes to her father all day, and one such post is one of his old Rolling Stone covers, where she goes off on the magazine for its “tabloid” nature, and for reporting his death when it has not been confirmed:

“@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your f—ing magazine is ⚡️⚡️⚡️your slim😵has been pieces of tabloid dog sh*t. You put the worst artists on your covers do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because your articles and photos are so dated. I will f—ing sh*t down your throat and your family’s. Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. F–k u”

Of course, it’s easy to understand the outrage a daughter would feel at these false reports, but Rolling Stone was far from the only outlet to run with a report from the LAPD that Petty had indeed passed after initial reports of his heart attack. Although we have not been able to officially verify the account, it contains images of Annakim and Petty that would be difficult to fake, and insidious if faked. It seems to portray a very loving daughter grappling with the grief of her father’s imminent passing.