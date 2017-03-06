Toro Y Moi Says We’re All A ‘Lil Racist’ And Violence Is The Real Problem

03.06.17 2 hours ago

Andrew Paynter

It seems to be a a cathartic process to release a stream of tweets late at night or early in the morning. Almost every day we get some unconfirmed, wild tweets from the President, and last night Chazwick Bundick of Toro y Moi was up to bat. “Can’t we all just be racist together?” he asked as a start of what turned out to be a stream of similarly-minded tweets about racism after the performer’s Chevron Festival Gardens show in Perth, Australia.

Around The Web

TAGSRACISMToro Y Moi
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP