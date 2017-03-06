Andrew Paynter

It seems to be a a cathartic process to release a stream of tweets late at night or early in the morning. Almost every day we get some unconfirmed, wild tweets from the President, and last night Chazwick Bundick of Toro y Moi was up to bat. “Can’t we all just be racist together?” he asked as a start of what turned out to be a stream of similarly-minded tweets about racism after the performer’s Chevron Festival Gardens show in Perth, Australia.