Ariana Grande may be just 23 years old, but she showed the poise, strength and guile of someone 20 years her senior at Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket grounds in Manchester. Grande made her emotional return to the stage just 13 days after the deadly bombing at her concert at the Manchester Arena last month that left 23 dead and over 100 injured. The Florida native organized the benefit concert to raise relief funds for the victims of the attack and their families and was joined on stage by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell, Coldplay and more.

Ariana made her return after several acts had already taken the stage and was emotional throughout, taking moments to fight back tears and outright crying at other times.

she's trying so hard not to cry but she's being so strong i love her so much what an inspiration #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/JiSQfaYdim — darla (@darlabrown2000) June 4, 2017

Maybe the most powerful moment of her first appearance on stage was when Ariana was joined by the choir from Parrs Wood High School in Manchester, which took on extra meaning because several students from the choir attended her concert two weeks ago. Pre-teen soloist Natasha Seth was emotional and broke down into tears as Ariana embraced her during their performance of her hit “My Everything.”

This is honestly so beautiful😰

Such an emotional wreck right now-breaks my heart💔😭#OneLoveManchester

stay strong💪🏻🙏🏻❤️💛 @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/t1cRm17TJe — Miss Shannon🎀 (@shazbow16) June 4, 2017

Ariana’s boyfriend Mac Miller also embraced her on stage as well.

The emotional performance was met with adoration from fans watching online, who showered Ariana with praise for her strength and courage. All proceeds from the concert going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and additional donations can be made here.