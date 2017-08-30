Later this year, U2 will finally unveil their long-awaited companion album to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence. Titled Songs Of Experience, the next record seeks to wipe away some of the bad vibes that dogged the band after they uploaded their last record involuntarily to everyone who owned an iPhone. Today, the band shared the first taste from that record, a new track titled “The Blackout.” The song is a high-energy party anthem, with a gigantic chorus built to be screamed at the top of your lungs, and the band chose to debut it on Facebook today.

In addition to pulling the lid off “The Blackout” the band has also revealed that the first single from Songs Of Experience, a track titled “You’re The Best Thing About Me” is set to arrive next week on September 6. Fans who attended the Joshua Tree tour over the last year were also given a preview of another new track form that album, a song called “The Little Things That Give You Away” that the band used to close the show every night.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, lead singer Bono talked about why it took so long for this new record to drop, and why that may have been for the best. “I think the pause has made it better,” he said. “But if you left it to Edge he’d still be remixing it next year. But we have these songs. The problem is we have 15 songs and to get them down to 12. We don’t like long players. The actual track listing is not set yet, but we have some proper, proper f*ck-off songs.”

You can check out U2’s “The Blackout” above.