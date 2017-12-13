Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this year, Vagabon (real name Laetitia Tamko) dropped her highly anticipated debut album, Infinite Worlds. That came out all the way back in February, and although that feels like forever ago now, the striking record isn’t one that’s meant to be forgotten. Thankfully, Vagabon just shared a new reminder of her power today: The new video for “Cold Apartment” is an animated look at the role of and emotions behind mundane objects in a relationship, especially a relationship that has run its course.

The themes of this video play well into what Vagabon previously said about Infinite Worlds and its treatment of spaces, both physical and otherwise:

“I write a lot about places, archiving my memories in spaces that I used to be in, spaces I am currently in, or spaces I will eventually be in. Archiving different moments that I’ve been thinking about, have gone through. It’s not always autobiographical though. It could be about different situations I’ve seen people I love in. Or people I don’t know in. I think that comes a lot from being in different environments.”

Watch the video for “Cold Apartment” above, and revisit our interview with her here. Vagabon also has a short run of California shows supporting Cherry Glazerr at the end of the month, so find those dates below.

12/27 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda