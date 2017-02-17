Valerie June Returns With The Experimental Folk Of ‘With You’

Folk experimentalist Valerie June is coming back on March 10 with a brand-new collection of lush, delicate and twanging ruminations called The Order Of Time. Ahead of that, she’s shared our second taste of the new album “With You.” It’s a lovingly produced and sparse bit of music that sounds every bit like if Bjork was raised via a heady mix Tennessee folk and soul traditions instead of whatever they get up to in Iceland. If that description doesn’t appeal to your ears, you might be in the wrong place.

June herself would probably enjoy the idea of her music being compared to the Vulnicura singer. She recently talked about wanting to work with the artist in an interview with Okayplayer.

“Working with Bjork would be cool,”June said. “She embodies music as a universal language and I would be interested to see what otherworldly songs we could write together. Especially taking our roots from such different parts of the earth. Something magical could happen!”

“With You” follows “Astral Plane“, another ethereal and soulful track that will share space on Time. And it seems she has at least ten more tracks of the same up her sleeve. Check out the tracklist below and grab The Order Of Time when it drops on March 10 via Concord Records.

1. “Long Lonely Road”

2. “Love You Once Made”

3. “Shakedown”

4. “If And”

5. “Man Done Wrong”

6. “The Front Door”

7. “Astral Plane”

8. “Just In Time”

9. “With You”

10. “Slip Slide On By”

11. “Two Hearts”

12. “Got Soul”