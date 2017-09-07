Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Late last year in the midst of a rather harrowing presidential election season, Weyes Blood dropped her third studio album Front Row Seat To Earth, which is also arguably her best, most cohesive body of work so far. It’s a soaring collection of soft folk-tinged dream-pop songs about living and loving in the world, and processing memory and intimacy and loss. Sadly, it was mostly overlooked in the immediate shockwaves that followed the election of Donald Trump and America’s shaky aftermath.

However, that hasn’t stopped Mering from having an extremely successful 2017. She’s been touring, releasing new music with Ariel Pink, and was even tapped to open for none other than Father John Misty, who works in the same mystic/folk-pop milieu as Natalie herself. They kick off that world tour later this month in Boston. Today, she’s released two new covers, which both serve as further examples of her signature style.

The first is a cover of Fred Neil’s “Everbody’s Talkin’,” which was popularized by Harry Nilsson as the theme from Midnight Cowboy, and the second is Soft Machine’s “A Certain Kind.” Both songs are from 1968, and will come out as a special 7-inch on Mering’s label, Mexican Summer. Check out “Everybody’s Talkin'” above, and “A Certain Kind” below.

"Everybody's Talkin'" b/w "A Certain Kind" will be out now via Mexican Summer.