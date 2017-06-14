Premiere: Nick Drake Disciple Will Stratton’s Playful ‘Manzanita’ Video Is A Celebration Of Life

Will Stratton’s excellent new album Rosewood Almanac, his first for the storied British label Bella Union, came out in early May, and has been slowly gathering steam since. I’ve been following Stratton’s career since early 2011 and 2012, when we lived in the same neighborhood in Red Hook, New York, and have found his latest to be a welcome continuation of a prolific career.

Back when we both lived in New York, Stratton had been diagnosed, treated, and subsequently recovered from cancer. He and I spoke for a long profile over at AOL Music’s Spinner, that has sadly disappeared into the ephemera of the internet. So it goes. His 2012 album Post-Empire and the follow-up, 2014’s Grey Lodge Wisdom, were both excellent, building on his substantial discography as a singer/songwriter, and also a prolific, polished guitarist in the school of Nick Drake, John Fahey, and Leo Kottke.

2017’s Rosewood Almanac is his sixth full-length release, and one of this most rousing to date. Today, we’re premiering the video for “Manzanita,” a playful, animated clip that traces the lifetime of a couple describe in the song. Director Evan M. Cohen shared a few notes on his visions for the clip:

