The Best Hip-Hop Producers Under 25 Who Are Revolutionizing Rap

Deputy Music Editor
07.13.17

Getty Image

What would hip-hop be without its beatmakers? Just poetry I guess. Poetry is fine. I like poetry. But I think we can all agree that lyrical prose is much better when it’s combined with spine-busting drums, sinister synth noises, and lush guitars way, way better. We’re currently in the midst of renaissance of young MCs who are dropping genuinely thoughtful and dynamic projects. Artists like Vince Staples, Chance The Rapper, Joey Badass, Lil Yachty, and Rae Sremmurd have all dropped compelling projects lately — but what’s the force driving so many of those albums? Inventive production and new sounds.

This new, very young crop of producers coming up right now that are changing the entire sound of hip-hop and creating entirely new trends on a weekly basis. You may not know they’re names, but chances are good that you’ve lost your mind to one of their beats in the club, in the car, on the beach and in the crib. Whether they hail from Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Montreal and just about everywhere else there’s an Internet connection, here are ten of the best hip-hop producers under the age of 25 in the game today.

