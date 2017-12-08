SHOUT OUT TO ZAYYY. @ellmatik A post shared by Zaytoven (@zaytovenbeatz) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Zaytoven has been preparing his star-studded, debut album Trap Holizay for some time now, and he’s adding two more huge names to the docket with the release of the album’s third single. Following up the thumping “East Atlanta Day” with 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, Zay leans on two more Atlanta natives in 2 Chainz and Quavo on “Wake Up And Cook.”

Featuring some of Zay’s trademark screeching synths, the booming production is the perfect setting for Chainz and Quavo bounce all over as they trade colorful verses about trapping, stunting in designer clothes and driving luxury cars. The hook is a simplistic number from Quavo, but it’s the verses that make the track, as both rappers throw around quips like “the other day I walked into Gucci, told them folks that I’m back home,” and ad-libs so vibrant the song is lively throughout.

Now three singles in, it would seem Zay’s Trap Holizay should be on the way sometime soon, but he preached patience when we spoke to him earlier this year, so there’s no reason to expect the superproducer to rush the album out before he feels it’s right. Plus, with what he’s released so far, it’s sounding promising so a little more waiting while he perfects his debut won’t hurt anybody.

Check out Zaytoven’s “Wake Up And Cook” featuring 2 Chainz and Quavo below.