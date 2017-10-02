From the desk of #AmberRose A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Over the weekend 21 Savage turned heads when he showed up at his girlfriend Amber Rose’s third annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles and was front and center for all the festivities. Clearly, 21 was just being a doting lover, supporting his girlfriend in her endeavors and her mission to raise awareness about injustice, gender inequality and the double standard that is applied to sexually active women. 21’s presence at the overtly feminist SlutWalk became fodder for Twitter punchlines and Amber and 21 are not amused.

The couple took to Instagram to clap back at everybody turning 21 and his affection for and support of Amber into a joke. “How the f*ck is my man not a savage anymore?” Amber asked in her Instagram Story. “Like, do y’all want him to pistol whip me? Beat me up? Shoot up the SlutWalk? Like, what the f*ck do y’all want?”

21 got in on the fun too, taking to Instagram to deliver a message of his own. “Y’all need to get off a n—- dick. Get off my dick,” he said while Amber could be heard saying “Get off your b*tch dick too” in the background. “Yeah, get off my b*tch dick too. The SlutWalk was fun than a mothaf—-er.”

So there you have it, the SlutWalk was fun than a motherf—er so leave 21 and Amber alone.