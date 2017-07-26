Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New Orleans rapper 3D Na’Tee’s newest promo scheme is so good, it just might work. The rap game is crowded. Every day another contender for listeners’ time and attention throws their hat in the ring and drops a new project or song or verse and expects listeners to pivot away from whatever is currently popping to devote those precious seconds, minutes, hours of their day to check it out. It’s become increasingly more difficult to build a fan base with just the music and without over-the-top gimmicks or publicity stunts designed to attract eyeballs long enough to plug the latest album or EP, let alone convince fans to engage with the product.

Incidentally, we left Na’Tee off of our list of Female Rappers BET Should Have Nominated For Best Female Rapper for just that reason — we had no idea she’d dropped an album, The Regime, in 2016. It got lost in the shuffle without major label support, and very few rap sites actually post about her in the first place. Her commitment to remaining independent still makes sense though, in light of recent comments from Maybach Music label boss Rick Ross, and the intense expectations and competition foisted on women who rap by the major label apparatus and fans.