50 Cent’s Hilarious Review Of Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Deems It ‘Golf Course Music’ And ‘Ivy League Sh*t’

07.05.17 41 mins ago 2 Comments

50 Cent weighed in with his thoughts on Jay-Z’s new album 4:44 — and they’re as shady as you’d expect. 50 took time out of his day to give a front seat review of the album, saying he thought it was “alright,” but also that it was “too smart” and sounded like “Ivy League sh*t.”

“I felt like I needed glasses and sh*t, and a f*ckin sweater around my waist” 50 said of the album’s ideal listening conditions. Even though he seemingly couldn’t deny the quality of 4:44, the shoutout sounded typically backhanded. Maybe the flashy 50 is one of the rappers salty at Jay-Z for clowning “money phones.” Maybe he interpreted Jay’s line on “Bam“ as “we got Effen’s too,” and was throwing a shot back. Or maybe we should just heed his sociocultural postulate: “n*ggas is high out here.”

He expressed that the young generation listening to Migos and Future aren’t trying to hear anything about Black empowerment and just want to have a good time. “You can’t be the hottest rapper at 47,” 50 said before saluting Migos and Future, two beacons of what’s been forcibly deemed “mumble rap.” He ended the video off by saying the album sounded like “golf course music,” a doubledown on his previous theory that Jay was a “pass the grey poupon ass n*gga” on 2009’s “I Go Off.”

Who knows what the ulterior motive is behind 50’s backhanded post, but considering how bad he sh*t on the Tupac biopic, maybe Jay should take this as a ringing endorsement.

Around The Web

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP