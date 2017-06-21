50 Cent Looks Back On How Prodigy From Mobb Deep Refused To Help Police Set Him Up

Managing Editor, Trending
06.21.17

Mobb Deep released their 2006 album Blood Money on 50 Cent’s G Unit label, but their connection runs much deeper than that music industry ties. For 50 Cent, the loss of Prodigy on Tuesday marks the loss of a friend who once helped him avoid an alleged setup by the cops.

Both men dealt with their fair share of legal troubles in their lives. Prodigy faced prison time in 2007 for illegal firearm possession following incidents in 2003 and 2006. The Queensbridge rapper spent three years in prison for the charge, pleading guilty to avoid a possible 15 year sentence, but it appears that the police offered him another deal for less time at some point in an effort to get 50 Cent behind bars.

According to Fif, the NYPD and other law enforcement tried to get Prodigy to plant a weapon and “set up” the G-Unit star. Instead, Prodigy went ahead and told 50 Cent about the plan, refusing to help throw his friend under the bus:

Around The Web

TAGS50 CENTMOBB DEEPProdigy

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP