When Wendy Williams overheated and fainting on-air during her show yesterday, not everyone was concerned with her well-being. Her longtime antagonist 50 Cent was certainly not convinced, posting a video of the clip to his Instagram along with a facepalm emoji and the caption: “What is this? It just looks like bad acting to me. 👀LOL, she said she overheated in her costume.”

The friction between the two has extended through the years over a variety of snarky back-and-forth comments, with 50 lashing out via his social media, and Wendy making snide comments about 50’s music’s drop-off in popularity over time. Even as far back as ’09, Williams asserted that “no one cares” when 50 Cent releases new music.

Meanwhile, 50 has used his social media to attack Williams multiple times, most recently posting a photo of the television host and writing that “Your husband is not a bad man. He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf*cker.”

This latest volley in the rude tete-a-tete between the two controversial personalities is unlikely to thaw their relations. In fact, it turns out that Williams has something of a habit of getting under rappers’ skins; earlier this year, an appearance from Nicki Minaj ex Safaree Samuels prompted a social media sub from Nicki’s then-boyfriend Meek Mill. It looks like as long as rappers and their respective dramas get attention, Williams is going to keep making them the subjects of her show, and they’ll keep finding new ways to hit back.