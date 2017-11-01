50 Cent Says Wendy Williams’ On-Air Faint ‘Looks Like Bad Acting To Me’

#50 Cent
Hip-Hop Editor
11.01.17

When Wendy Williams overheated and fainting on-air during her show yesterday, not everyone was concerned with her well-being. Her longtime antagonist 50 Cent was certainly not convinced, posting a video of the clip to his Instagram along with a facepalm emoji and the caption: “What is this? It just looks like bad acting to me. 👀LOL, she said she overheated in her costume.”

The friction between the two has extended through the years over a variety of snarky back-and-forth comments, with 50 lashing out via his social media, and Wendy making snide comments about 50’s music’s drop-off in popularity over time. Even as far back as ’09, Williams asserted that “no one cares” when 50 Cent releases new music.

Meanwhile, 50 has used his social media to attack Williams multiple times, most recently posting a photo of the television host and writing that “Your husband is not a bad man. He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf*cker.”

This latest volley in the rude tete-a-tete between the two controversial personalities is unlikely to thaw their relations. In fact, it turns out that Williams has something of a habit of getting under rappers’ skins; earlier this year, an appearance from Nicki Minaj ex Safaree Samuels prompted a social media sub from Nicki’s then-boyfriend Meek Mill. It looks like as long as rappers and their respective dramas get attention, Williams is going to keep making them the subjects of her show, and they’ll keep finding new ways to hit back.

Around The Web

TOPICS#50 Cent
TAGS50 CENTWENDY WILLIAMS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP