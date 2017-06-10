Amber Rose Used A Super NSFW Pic To Announce Her Third Annual Slutwalk And People Are Going Insane

#Amber Rose
06.10.17

Amber Rose is no stranger to showing some skin on the internet, it’s part of her campaign for body positivity for women, but what she showed on late Friday night left some fans in shock, even for Amber. She took to social media to announce her thirrd annual Slut Walk, an event she throws each year in Los Angeles to raise “awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality” and did so in the most Amber Rose way possible — w ith a nude picture.

Yeah, Amber went full bottomless for the announcement on both Twitter and Instagram — where it might violate their strict no nude photos policy — and showed the world her glorious bush. The walk will take place on October 1st, beginning at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles, and be preceded by OPENed, a women’s conference a days before the walk, full of “powerful panelists, keynote speakers and educational workshops,” meant to educate women on the issues at hand.

Obviously, the picture has the internet talking, and can be seen here, with everybody in awe of Amber and mostly amazed. The photo has spawned hashtags like #freethebush and obviously has Amber trending worldwide. If her mission is to raise awareness of both her walk and the issues at hand then I think it’s a safe bet to say mission accomplished for Amber tonight.

