‘Good For You’ Is Amine’s Sunny Reminder To Give Music A Chance To Surprise You

#Pharrell
07.31.17 1 hour ago

Amine’s Good For You is the perfect example of why we shouldn’t let expectations and social media jokes get in the way of a good listening experience. First things first, yes, he addresses the name thing in a hilariously similar way to how Talib Kweli handled it on “The Blast” twenty years ago. Amine leans into his goofball persona so heavily, it was off-putting for any fan who grew up in the muted, monochromatic ’90s of rap, or the ostentatious, urban goth looks of the last decade or so, which Amine takes pains to eschew. But that’s his appeal; Naruto references born of Freudian slip-like typos aside, Amine understands how important presentation is in hip-hop.

For instance, the newspaper he’s reading on the outrageously eye-catching cover of his major debut is a real product that fans can actually pick up and read for themselves; I’m a sucker for clever and interactive marketing schemes, but this takes it one step further, creating a tactile experience that gives fans something to not just hold onto and keep on a shelf, but another form of media to interact with, deepening the experience of engaging with Amine as an artist.

Republic Records

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell
TAGSAminécarolineGood For YouMetro BoominPHARRELL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP