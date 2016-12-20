Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

This Snippet Of New A$AP Rocky Music Is As Druggy As He’s Ever Been

#Twitter
12.20.16

A$AP Mob’s group effort Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends is barely even cold and already Lord Flacko is teasing new music. A$AP Rocky shared a long snippet of a new song on Twitter early this morning. Over a stumbling drum beat and some hazy, screwed vocal samples, Rocky rapped a chunk of the as-yet-unnamed song.

“I think they running out of rappers to compare me with, Ain’t a b*tch out bad enough to pair me with,” he raps. “Usually only fuck with n*ggas that you hear with me, My jewelry dance like ruby’s skipping on canary bricks, On some donkey sh*t, n*gga I bought me this, Shooters love me from Canal up to 40th.”

The clip sounds promising, but even if I didn’t I wouldn’t want to risk the ire of the A$AP Rocky Defense Squad by saying otherwise.

As it stands, those same fans seem pretty excited by the taste of whatever Rocky is cooking up.

That’s a lot of hype for someone who couldn’t even get out of Tier 5. But if the tweet up top has you jonesing for more A$AP right this minute, revisit his 12-minute-long nightmare of a clip for the song “Money Man.”

